Dollarama Inc. (OTCMKTS:DLMAF) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Dollarama Inc. (OTCMKTS:DLMAF) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $61.29.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays boosted their target price on Dollarama from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. TD Securities cut their target price on Dollarama from C$65.00 to C$64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. CIBC cut their target price on Dollarama from C$62.00 to C$59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Dollarama in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Dollarama from C$64.00 to C$62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 10th.

DLMAF stock opened at $45.09 on Wednesday. Dollarama has a 52-week low of $34.48 and a 52-week high of $47.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $45.10.

Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal items. The company also offers products online. As of January 31, 2021, it operated 1,355 stores. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.

