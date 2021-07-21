Dollarama Inc. (TSE:DOL) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Dollarama Inc. (TSE:DOL) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$61.33.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on DOL shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$68.00 target price on shares of Dollarama in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Dollarama from C$60.00 to C$62.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Dollarama from C$65.00 to C$64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on Dollarama from C$55.00 to C$53.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Desjardins reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a C$61.00 price target on shares of Dollarama in a report on Tuesday, June 8th.

Shares of DOL opened at C$57.16 on Wednesday. Dollarama has a 52 week low of C$45.42 and a 52 week high of C$58.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,372.28, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of C$17.47 billion and a PE ratio of 30.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$55.24.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be given a dividend of $0.0503 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.35%. Dollarama’s payout ratio is 9.75%.

In other Dollarama news, Senior Officer Geoffrey Peter Robillard sold 117,746 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$57.26, for a total transaction of C$6,741,912.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$57,258,100. Also, Director John Huw Thomas sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$57.32, for a total transaction of C$229,286.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,329,858.80.

Dollarama Company Profile

Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal items. The company also offers products online. As of January 31, 2021, it operated 1,355 stores. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.

