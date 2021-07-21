Doman Building Materials Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CWXZF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Doman Building Materials Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CWXZF) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.13.

Several research firms have commented on CWXZF. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Doman Building Materials Group from C$12.25 to C$13.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of Doman Building Materials Group from C$13.00 to C$10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity raised Doman Building Materials Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Doman Building Materials Group from C$11.80 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th.

Shares of OTCMKTS CWXZF opened at $5.72 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.90. Doman Building Materials Group has a 52 week low of $3.76 and a 52 week high of $8.61.

Doman Building Materials Group Ltd. distributes building materials and related products in Canada, the United States, and Hawai. It distributes a range of building materials, lumber, renovation, and electrical products. The company owns approximately 117,000 acres of private timberlands, and strategic licenses and tenures.

