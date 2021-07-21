Domtar Co. (NYSE:UFS) Shares Sold by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Domtar Co. (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) by 30.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 385,493 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 166,969 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.77% of Domtar worth $14,244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in Domtar by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 14,677 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in Domtar by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 131,168 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,847,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Domtar by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $528,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Domtar by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,087 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Domtar by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 88,506 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,270,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on UFS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Domtar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, May 21st. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Domtar from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Domtar from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. BMO Capital Markets cut Domtar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $55.50 in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Domtar from $38.00 to $49.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Domtar has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.10.

Shares of NYSE UFS opened at $54.78 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $54.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Domtar Co. has a one year low of $20.30 and a one year high of $55.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.63 and a beta of 1.88.

Domtar (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.42). Domtar had a negative net margin of 4.03% and a positive return on equity of 2.81%. The firm had revenue of $944.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $959.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.27) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Domtar Co. will post 4.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Domtar

Domtar Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes communication papers, specialty and packaging papers, and absorbent hygiene products in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pulp and Paper, and Personal Care. The company provides business papers, including copy and electronic imaging papers used in inkjet and laser printers, photocopiers, and plain-paper fax machines, as well as computer papers, preprinted forms, and digital papers for office and home use.

