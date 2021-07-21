Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.66 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) will report $0.66 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Donaldson’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.68 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.63. Donaldson reported earnings per share of $0.50 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 32%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, September 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Donaldson will report full-year earnings of $2.32 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.30 to $2.35. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $2.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.60 to $2.86. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Donaldson.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $765.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $707.59 million. Donaldson had a return on equity of 25.96% and a net margin of 9.88%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.50 EPS.

Several brokerages recently commented on DCI. Zacks Investment Research raised Donaldson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Donaldson from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Donaldson from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Donaldson currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.67.

In related news, Director John Wiehoff sold 14,400 shares of Donaldson stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.94, for a total value of $891,936.00. 2.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Donaldson by 257.3% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 786 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Donaldson by 137.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,122 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Donaldson during the fourth quarter worth approximately $97,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Donaldson during the first quarter worth approximately $139,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Donaldson during the first quarter worth approximately $139,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Donaldson stock opened at $65.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.66, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.33. Donaldson has a 12 month low of $45.20 and a 12 month high of $66.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.83.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. This is an increase from Donaldson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Donaldson’s payout ratio is currently 44.00%.

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. It operates through two segments, Engine Products and Industrial Products. The Engine Products segment offers replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, exhaust and emissions systems and sensors, indicators, and monitoring systems.

