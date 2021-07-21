Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) Sets New 12-Month High at $66.75

Shares of Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $66.75 and last traded at $65.93, with a volume of 578 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $65.85.

Several research analysts have issued reports on DCI shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Donaldson from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Donaldson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Donaldson from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Donaldson has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.67.

Get Donaldson alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business’s 50 day moving average is $62.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.27 billion, a PE ratio of 31.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.33.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $765.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $707.59 million. Donaldson had a net margin of 9.88% and a return on equity of 25.96%. The business’s revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 9th. This is a boost from Donaldson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. Donaldson’s payout ratio is 44.00%.

In other Donaldson news, Director John Wiehoff sold 14,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.94, for a total value of $891,936.00. 2.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its position in shares of Donaldson by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 26,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,664,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in shares of Donaldson by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 43,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,776,000 after buying an additional 5,037 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Donaldson by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 462,086 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,356,000 after buying an additional 7,406 shares in the last quarter. Greenhouse Funds LLLP lifted its stake in shares of Donaldson by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Greenhouse Funds LLLP now owns 625,537 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,381,000 after buying an additional 27,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Donaldson during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,425,000. 80.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Donaldson Company Profile (NYSE:DCI)

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. It operates through two segments, Engine Products and Industrial Products. The Engine Products segment offers replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, exhaust and emissions systems and sensors, indicators, and monitoring systems.

See Also: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Receive News & Ratings for Donaldson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Donaldson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.