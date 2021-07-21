Donut Price Reaches $0.0053 on Major Exchanges (DONUT)

Donut (CURRENCY:DONUT) traded 2.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on July 21st. During the last seven days, Donut has traded down 19.5% against the US dollar. Donut has a total market capitalization of $638,188.70 and $192,414.00 worth of Donut was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Donut coin can now be bought for about $0.0053 or 0.00000017 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Donut alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003118 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001771 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.23 or 0.00038134 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 17.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.44 or 0.00104234 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.99 or 0.00143363 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $32,082.33 or 1.00007462 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002930 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003127 BTC.

Donut Profile

Donut’s total supply is 120,355,919 coins. Donut’s official website is www.reddit.com/r/ethtrader

Donut Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Donut directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Donut should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Donut using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Donut Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Donut and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.