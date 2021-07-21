Dorel Industries (TSE:DII.B) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Dorel Industries Inc (TSE:DII.B) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$15.56. Dorel Industries shares last traded at C$14.48, with a volume of 164,162 shares.

Separately, TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Dorel Industries from C$14.50 to C$15.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$14.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.80. The company has a market capitalization of C$470.67 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.11.

Dorel Industries Company Profile (TSE:DII.B)

Dorel Industries Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, and distributes juvenile products, bicycles, and furniture worldwide. The company's Dorel Home segment engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and distribution of ready-to assemble furniture and home furnishings, including metal folding furniture, children's furniture, step stool, hand truck, ladder, outdoor furniture, and other imported furniture and futon products.

