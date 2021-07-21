Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) Shares Sold by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lessened its stake in Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) by 8.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,922,615 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 377,934 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 2.24% of Douglas Emmett worth $123,170,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in Douglas Emmett by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 3,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its stake in Douglas Emmett by 4.5% in the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 14,487 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $455,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its stake in Douglas Emmett by 4.7% in the first quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 13,937 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Douglas Emmett by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Douglas Emmett by 2.5% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 33,801 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Douglas Emmett alerts:

Separately, Mizuho raised shares of Douglas Emmett from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $32.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.63.

NYSE DEI opened at $34.30 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.02 billion, a PE ratio of 19.27, a P/E/G ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.85. Douglas Emmett, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.88 and a 52-week high of $36.95. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.37). The firm had revenue of $216.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $217.97 million. Douglas Emmett had a return on equity of 0.87% and a net margin of 4.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Douglas Emmett, Inc. will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. Douglas Emmett’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.54%.

Douglas Emmett Company Profile

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

Read More: Return on Equity (ROE)

Receive News & Ratings for Douglas Emmett Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Douglas Emmett and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.