DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:DOYU) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $351.60 Million

Equities research analysts predict that DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:DOYU) will post $351.60 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for DouYu International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $348.99 million to $354.20 million. DouYu International posted sales of $354.42 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.8%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DouYu International will report full-year sales of $1.46 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.44 billion to $1.48 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.60 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.48 billion to $1.72 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover DouYu International.

DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). DouYu International had a return on equity of 1.91% and a net margin of 1.46%. The business had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on DOYU shares. TheStreet cut DouYu International from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. 86 Research raised DouYu International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered DouYu International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.71.

Shares of NASDAQ DOYU opened at $4.53 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.04. DouYu International has a twelve month low of $4.31 and a twelve month high of $20.54. The company has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.51 and a beta of 0.77.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of DouYu International in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Resolute Partners Group boosted its stake in shares of DouYu International by 104.2% during the 1st quarter. Resolute Partners Group now owns 13,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 6,806 shares in the last quarter. Shen Neil Nanpeng purchased a new stake in shares of DouYu International during the 4th quarter worth about $75,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in shares of DouYu International during the 4th quarter worth about $119,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of DouYu International during the 1st quarter worth about $133,000. 30.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DouYu International Company Profile

DouYu International Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform on PC and mobile apps that provides interactive games and entertainment live streaming services in China. Its platform connects game developers and publishers, professional eSports teams or players and eSports tournament organizers, advertisers, and viewers.

