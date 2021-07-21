Dover (NYSE:DOV) Given New $175.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Dover (NYSE:DOV) had its price objective hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $164.00 to $175.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential upside of 7.93% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Dover from $138.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Citigroup upped their price target on Dover from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Dover from $167.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Dover from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Dover from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Dover currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.00.

Shares of DOV stock opened at $162.14 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.37. Dover has a 12 month low of $101.54 and a 12 month high of $163.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $150.61.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The industrial products company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. Dover had a net margin of 10.73% and a return on equity of 26.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Dover will post 7 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Kristiane C. Graham sold 30,000 shares of Dover stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.37, for a total value of $4,421,100.00. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Dover by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,382,627 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,698,029,000 after buying an additional 593,327 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Dover by 5.3% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,492,201 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $616,343,000 after acquiring an additional 224,578 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Dover by 2.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,420,963 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $331,080,000 after acquiring an additional 57,308 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Dover by 38.3% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,198,614 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $301,496,000 after acquiring an additional 609,276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Dover by 16.1% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,885,538 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $258,564,000 after purchasing an additional 261,082 shares during the last quarter. 83.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Dover

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides aftermarket vehicle, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, bearings, drives, electric monitoring, and fluid dispensing systems.

