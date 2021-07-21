DOWCOIN (DOW) Price Reaches $0.0000 on Top Exchanges

DOWCOIN (CURRENCY:DOW) traded up 11.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on July 21st. DOWCOIN has a total market cap of $470.76 and approximately $38.00 worth of DOWCOIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DOWCOIN coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, DOWCOIN has traded down 90% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000459 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $73.29 or 0.00227751 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0584 or 0.00000181 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000072 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 29.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001222 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $265.26 or 0.00824252 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00005005 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0212 or 0.00000066 BTC.

About DOWCOIN

DOWCOIN (CRYPTO:DOW) is a coin. It was first traded on February 28th, 2018. DOWCOIN’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,845,266 coins. The official website for DOWCOIN is www.dowcoin.io . DOWCOIN’s official Twitter account is @dowcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Dowcoin is an Ethereum Token that has been developed using Ethereum Blockchain. At the initial stage when the ICO was launched Dowcoin was an Avergae Token, But Now Dow has Split into DOW & Dow Average Token. And now Dowcoin is a share of Dow Blockchain Technology. Once the Dow Blockchain is ready, Dowcoin will be used as a Gas for the transactions for all the product's on DBT. “

DOWCOIN Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DOWCOIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DOWCOIN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DOWCOIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

