Doximity, Inc. to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.06 Per Share, SVB Leerink Forecasts (NASDAQ:DOCS)

Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS) – Analysts at SVB Leerink issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Doximity in a research note issued to investors on Monday, July 19th. SVB Leerink analyst S. Davis expects that the company will post earnings of $0.06 per share for the quarter. SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Doximity’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.07 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.12 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.38 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.50 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on DOCS. William Blair started coverage on Doximity in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Piper Sandler started coverage on Doximity in a research report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Doximity in a research report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Doximity in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Doximity in a research report on Monday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.57.

DOCS stock opened at $54.67 on Wednesday. Doximity has a 1-year low of $41.17 and a 1-year high of $65.42.

In other Doximity news, Director Kevin Spain acquired 775,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $26.00 per share, with a total value of $20,150,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Interwest Partners X. Lp sold 4,289,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.57, for a total value of $105,386,872.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Doximity Company Profile

Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's cloud-based platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up-to-date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.

