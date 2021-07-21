DoYourTip (DYT) Reaches One Day Volume of $25,559.00

DoYourTip (CURRENCY:DYT) traded up 4.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on July 21st. In the last week, DoYourTip has traded 2.4% lower against the US dollar. One DoYourTip coin can now be bought for approximately $0.39 or 0.00001226 BTC on major exchanges. DoYourTip has a market capitalization of $566,977.39 and $25,559.00 worth of DoYourTip was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get DoYourTip alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000461 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $73.41 or 0.00230330 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0576 or 0.00000181 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000073 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 23.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001224 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $263.82 or 0.00827694 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00004710 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0212 or 0.00000067 BTC.

DoYourTip Coin Profile

DoYourTip (DYT) is a coin. DoYourTip’s total supply is 1,450,470 coins. The official message board for DoYourTip is medium.com/@DoYourTip . DoYourTip’s official website is doyourtip.io . DoYourTip’s official Twitter account is @DoYourTip and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “$DYT is a deflationary ERC20 token with a 2% burn rate. It combines the deflationary feature with off-chain tipping and Enjin collectibles. “

DoYourTip Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DoYourTip directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DoYourTip should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DoYourTip using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DoYourTip Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DoYourTip and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.