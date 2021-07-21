Dr. Hönle (ETR:HNL) Given a €64.00 Price Target at Warburg Research

Dr. Hönle (ETR:HNL) has been given a €64.00 ($75.29) price target by stock analysts at Warburg Research in a research report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Warburg Research’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 34.74% from the company’s previous close.

ETR HNL opened at €47.50 ($55.88) on Wednesday. Dr. Hönle has a twelve month low of €41.30 ($48.59) and a twelve month high of €60.40 ($71.06). The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.55. The firm has a market cap of $287.94 million and a PE ratio of 44.98. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is €47.76.

About Dr. Hönle

Dr. HÃ¶nle AG supplies industrial UV technologies and systems worldwide. It operates through three segments: Equipment & Systems, Glass & Lamps, and Adhesives. The Equipment & Systems segment offers LED UV units, UV equipment/UV systems/UV units, IR units, inert systems, UV disinfection systems, solar simulation systems and light fixtures, lighting systems, UV measuring technology products, and components and replacement parts.

