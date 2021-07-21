DREP [old] Price Down 31.3% Over Last Week (DREP)

DREP [old] (CURRENCY:DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 21st. During the last seven days, DREP [old] has traded 31.3% lower against the dollar. One DREP [old] coin can now be purchased for $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC on popular exchanges. DREP [old] has a market cap of $6.74 billion and approximately $27.57 million worth of DREP [old] was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003124 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.19 or 0.00047444 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 30.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002762 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003127 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 18% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.27 or 0.00013323 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 17.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $259.27 or 0.00809696 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00006368 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000340 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.87 or 0.00087031 BTC.

DREP [old] Profile

DREP [old] is a coin. It launched on September 5th, 2019. DREP [old]’s total supply is 3,431,350,063 coins. DREP [old]’s official Twitter account is @FoundationDrep

According to CryptoCompare, “DREP Foundation is committed to building a performance-oriented technology infrastructure supporting high transaction capacity for an ecosystem generating valuable reputation data. The reputation protocol is uniquely designed to serve the reputation-based assets and currencies running both inside the platform ecosystem and across platforms, thus empowering data sharing and easing the information silo effect. Focusing on two industry pain points: lack of user adoption and low transaction throughput, DREP Foundation aims to provide a highly scalable blockchain architecture, DREP Chain, for the deployment of a reputation protocol that anyone can use. “

