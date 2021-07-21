DS Smith (LON:SMDS) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

DS Smith Plc (LON:SMDS) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 416.90 ($5.45). DS Smith shares last traded at GBX 411.30 ($5.37), with a volume of 3,689,250 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on SMDS shares. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on DS Smith from GBX 475 ($6.21) to GBX 500 ($6.53) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on DS Smith from GBX 509 ($6.65) to GBX 557 ($7.28) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 450 ($5.88) price target on shares of DS Smith in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Peel Hunt reissued an “add” rating and set a GBX 330 ($4.31) price target on shares of DS Smith in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, reissued a “buy” rating on shares of DS Smith in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. DS Smith currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 459.25 ($6.00).

The stock has a market capitalization of £5.65 billion and a P/E ratio of 29.17. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 424.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.26, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 7th will be paid a GBX 8.10 ($0.11) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.89%. This is a positive change from DS Smith’s previous dividend of $4.00. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. DS Smith’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.28%.

About DS Smith (LON:SMDS)

DS Smith Plc provides packaging solutions, paper products, and recycling services worldwide. The company offers transit and transport, consumer, retail and shelf ready, online and e-retail, industrial, hazardous, multi-material, inserts and cushioning, and electrostatic discharge packaging products, as well as wrap arounds, trays, and bag-in-boxes; displays and promotional packaging products; corrugated pallets; Sheetfeeding products; packaging machine systems; and Sizzlepak, a stuffing material made of paper, folded in a zigzag shape, and cut into narrow strips, as well as provides outdoor advertising services.

