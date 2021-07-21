Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT) Insider Anirban Dey Sells 2,000 Shares

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT) insider Anirban Dey sold 2,000 shares of Duck Creek Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.94, for a total value of $87,880.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Anirban Dey also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 21st, Anirban Dey sold 2,000 shares of Duck Creek Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.46, for a total value of $80,920.00.

On Wednesday, May 26th, Anirban Dey sold 2,000 shares of Duck Creek Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total value of $80,020.00.

Shares of Duck Creek Technologies stock traded up $0.31 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $44.97. 13,976 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 583,314. Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.91 and a fifty-two week high of $59.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $40.46.

Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 7th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.04. Duck Creek Technologies had a negative return on equity of 2.36% and a negative net margin of 13.26%. The firm had revenue of $67.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.81 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Duck Creek Technologies in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Duck Creek Technologies from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Duck Creek Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Duck Creek Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Duck Creek Technologies in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Duck Creek Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.82.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Duck Creek Technologies by 86.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 57,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,501,000 after acquiring an additional 26,784 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Duck Creek Technologies by 38.1% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 15,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $692,000 after acquiring an additional 4,415 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Duck Creek Technologies by 134.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Duck Creek Technologies by 34.0% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 141,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,109,000 after acquiring an additional 35,791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in Duck Creek Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $9,607,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.51% of the company’s stock.

About Duck Creek Technologies

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc provides software-as-a-service core systems to the property and casualty insurance industry in North America. It offers Duck Creek Policy, a full lifecycle solution for the development of products and quoting, binding, and servicing of policies across various channels from agents and brokers to end-users; Duck Creek Billing that provides payment and invoicing capabilities, such as billing and collections, commission processing, disbursement management, and general ledger capabilities for insurance lines and bill types; and Duck Creek Claims that supports the entire claims lifecycle from first notice of loss through investigation, payments, negotiations, reporting, and closure.

