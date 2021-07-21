Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) (DUCK) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $84,165.00

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) (CURRENCY:DUCK) traded up 9.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 21st. Over the last week, Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) has traded down 11.7% against the dollar. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) has a market capitalization of $4.22 million and $84,165.00 worth of Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) coin can currently be bought for $0.13 or 0.00000422 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003129 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001776 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.05 or 0.00037687 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 18.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.29 or 0.00104132 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.75 or 0.00143090 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32,194.73 or 1.00693222 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002934 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003124 BTC.

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) Profile

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) was first traded on December 16th, 2020. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token)’s total supply is 95,986,126 coins and its circulating supply is 31,319,195 coins. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token)’s official Twitter account is @dao_duck

According to CryptoCompare, “DuckDAO is a decentralized incubator designed to help promising projects achieve their full potential by leveraging the investment power and buzz making potential of its community. “

Buying and Selling Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token)

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) directly using US dollars.

