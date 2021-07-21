Duke Realty (DRE) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, July 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.42 per share for the quarter. Duke Realty has set its FY 2021 guidance at 1.650-1.710 EPS and its FY21 guidance at $1.65-1.71 EPS.Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $258.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $252.25 million. Duke Realty had a return on equity of 6.97% and a net margin of 34.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Duke Realty to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE DRE opened at $51.07 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.85. The company has a market cap of $19.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.20, a P/E/G ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.54. Duke Realty has a 12 month low of $35.37 and a 12 month high of $51.40.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a $0.255 dividend. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Duke Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.11%.

DRE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Duke Realty in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Duke Realty from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Duke Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Duke Realty from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Duke Realty from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.13.

In related news, CFO Mark A. Denien sold 46,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.43, for a total value of $2,135,780.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 46,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,135,780. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Duke Realty Company Profile

Duke Realty Corporation owns and operates approximately 159 million rentable square feet of industrial assets in 20 major logistics markets. Duke Realty Corporation is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol DRE and is a member of the S&P 500 Index.

