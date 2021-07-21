Dusk Network Reaches Market Capitalization of $36.88 Million (DUSK)

Dusk Network (CURRENCY:DUSK) traded 4.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on July 21st. Dusk Network has a total market capitalization of $36.88 million and $14.30 million worth of Dusk Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dusk Network coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0995 or 0.00000312 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Dusk Network has traded down 11% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003133 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.26 or 0.00047796 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 29.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002813 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003135 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 18.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00013746 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00006480 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $252.76 or 0.00791903 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000341 BTC.

Dusk Network Coin Profile

DUSK is a coin. It was first traded on December 11th, 2018. Dusk Network’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 370,663,706 coins. Dusk Network’s official Twitter account is @DuskFoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Dusk Network is /r/DuskNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dusk Network’s official message board is medium.com/dusk-network . The official website for Dusk Network is www.dusk.network

According to CryptoCompare, “The DUSK Network is a decentralized infrastructure that enables fast, anonymous bi-directional transmission of data among equipotent peers, paid for by a privacy-oriented cryptocurrency: DUSK. DUSK Network was conceived to be the first unrestricted and fully distributed communication network that does not compromise high data-rate transmission capabilities with the security and anonymity of its peers. “

Dusk Network Coin Trading

