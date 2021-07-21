DWF Group plc (LON:DWF) Announces Dividend of GBX 3

DWF Group plc (LON:DWF) announced a dividend on Wednesday, July 21st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be given a dividend of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share on Friday, October 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This is a boost from DWF Group’s previous dividend of $1.50. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

LON:DWF opened at GBX 105.76 ($1.38) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 264.67, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market capitalization of £344.09 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.38. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 103.13. DWF Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 57 ($0.74) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 110 ($1.44).

Get DWF Group alerts:

A number of brokerages recently commented on DWF. Liberum Capital upped their target price on DWF Group from GBX 90 ($1.18) to GBX 105 ($1.37) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of DWF Group in a report on Monday, July 12th.

In other DWF Group news, insider Seema Bains sold 137,254 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 107 ($1.40), for a total value of £146,861.78 ($191,875.86).

About DWF Group

DWF Group plc provides various legal services and complementary connected services in the United Kingdom, the Middle East, Rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates through four divisions: Commercial Services, Insurance Services, International, and Connected Services. It offers a range of complex legal services and managed services covering areas, such as business restructuring, commercial and competition, tax and private capital, employment, finance, pensions, real estate, debt recovery, asset management, and housing and planning.

Featured Story: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for DWF Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DWF Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.