DXdao Price Reaches $263.29 on Exchanges (DXD)

DXdao (CURRENCY:DXD) traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on July 21st. One DXdao coin can now be purchased for $263.29 or 0.00830558 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, DXdao has traded down 8.9% against the US dollar. DXdao has a market capitalization of $12.99 million and approximately $283,396.00 worth of DXdao was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 15% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000471 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71.94 or 0.00226954 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0574 or 0.00000181 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000074 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 23.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001228 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00004697 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0212 or 0.00000067 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

About DXdao

DXdao (CRYPTO:DXD) is a coin. Its launch date was May 6th, 2020. DXdao’s total supply is 148,977 coins and its circulating supply is 49,320 coins. The official message board for DXdao is daotalk.org/c/daos/dx-dao/15 . DXdao’s official website is dxdao.eth.link . DXdao’s official Twitter account is @Dxdao_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DXdao is a collective that builds and governs decentralized products and services. Its current product suite features Omen, a prediction market; Swapr, a governance-enabled AMM; Mesa, a front-running resistant DEX; and Rails, a Layer 2 payment portal. DXdao uses a reputation-based governance system; meaning that voting power is non-transferrable and cannot be bought. DXD is an ERC20 token that powers the DXdao ecosystem and has a claim on a share of all revenue from DXdao products. DXdao is fully on-chain and minimizes its reliance on third-parties, controlling its products through ENS, and managing the treasury through binding, on-chain votes. DXdao aims to bring decentralization to DeFi and build resilient financial services for the world. Whitepaper”

DXdao Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DXdao directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DXdao should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DXdao using one of the exchanges listed above.

