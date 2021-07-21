Dynamic (DYN) Achieves Market Capitalization of $7.91 Million

Dynamic (CURRENCY:DYN) traded up 7.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 21st. One Dynamic coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.51 or 0.00001601 BTC on exchanges. Dynamic has a total market capitalization of $7.91 million and approximately $48.00 worth of Dynamic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Dynamic has traded 2.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32,126.25 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,988.88 or 0.06190817 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000591 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $430.11 or 0.01338798 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $117.42 or 0.00365482 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $42.84 or 0.00133356 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $196.35 or 0.00611184 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 18.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00008003 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $122.19 or 0.00380357 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $94.99 or 0.00295665 BTC.

About Dynamic

DYN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Argon2 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 18th, 2017. Dynamic’s total supply is 15,380,761 coins. Dynamic’s official website is duality.solutions . Dynamic’s official Twitter account is @dualitychain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Duality Blockchain Solutions is a cryptocurrency project focused on providing enterprise-focused products based on blockchain technology. Duality Blockchain Solutions provides two public blockchains, Dynamic and Sequence. Dynamic is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Argon2d algorithm. It uses p2p technology over Tor & Clearnet to operate securely and privately. “

Dynamic Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dynamic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dynamic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dynamic using one of the exchanges listed above.

