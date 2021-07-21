e-Gulden One Day Trading Volume Hits $75.00 (EFL)

e-Gulden (CURRENCY:EFL) traded 6.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on July 21st. In the last seven days, e-Gulden has traded down 2.5% against the U.S. dollar. One e-Gulden coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0819 or 0.00000259 BTC on popular exchanges. e-Gulden has a total market capitalization of $1.41 million and approximately $75.00 worth of e-Gulden was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000611 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $114.67 or 0.00362898 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00009455 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 24.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000606 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00003950 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0563 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000371 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000043 BTC.

e-Gulden Profile

e-Gulden (CRYPTO:EFL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on March 19th, 2014. e-Gulden’s total supply is 20,982,448 coins and its circulating supply is 17,160,174 coins. The official website for e-Gulden is www.e-gulden.org . e-Gulden’s official Twitter account is @eguldenfoundati

According to CryptoCompare, “The Electronic Gulden Crypto Currency (EFL) is named after the Gulden Florjin a Dutch coin from the Middle Ages. Again like SpainCoin, Scotcoin, CryptoEscudo, and other nationally inspired crypto currencies, the Electronic Gulden is a premined coin for distribution to a specific nationality – in this case the Dutch. 50% of the coin can be mined by anyone and 50% will be allotted to Dutch Households and verified using two proofs of address – two utility bills. The ELF coin is a PoW scrypt altcoin with a hard cap limit of 21000000, block reward halving every 210000 blocks, difficulty adjustment every 4500 blocks, and a starting block reward of 25 coins per block. “

e-Gulden Coin Trading

