e-Gulden Price Reaches $0.0827 on Exchanges (EFL)

e-Gulden (CURRENCY:EFL) traded 7.1% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 21st. In the last week, e-Gulden has traded 2.5% lower against the US dollar. e-Gulden has a market capitalization of $1.42 million and $75.00 worth of e-Gulden was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One e-Gulden coin can now be purchased for about $0.0827 or 0.00000259 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000590 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $116.73 or 0.00365661 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00008223 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000591 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00003947 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0552 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000361 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000040 BTC.

About e-Gulden

e-Gulden (CRYPTO:EFL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on March 19th, 2014. e-Gulden’s total supply is 20,982,453 coins and its circulating supply is 17,160,179 coins. e-Gulden’s official website is www.e-gulden.org . e-Gulden’s official Twitter account is @eguldenfoundati

According to CryptoCompare, “The Electronic Gulden Crypto Currency (EFL) is named after the Gulden Florjin a Dutch coin from the Middle Ages. Again like SpainCoin, Scotcoin, CryptoEscudo, and other nationally inspired crypto currencies, the Electronic Gulden is a premined coin for distribution to a specific nationality – in this case the Dutch. 50% of the coin can be mined by anyone and 50% will be allotted to Dutch Households and verified using two proofs of address – two utility bills. The ELF coin is a PoW scrypt altcoin with a hard cap limit of 21000000, block reward halving every 210000 blocks, difficulty adjustment every 4500 blocks, and a starting block reward of 25 coins per block. “

Buying and Selling e-Gulden

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as e-Gulden directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire e-Gulden should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy e-Gulden using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

