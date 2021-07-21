Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) Shares Gap Up to $38.74

Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $38.74, but opened at $40.19. Eagle Bulk Shipping shares last traded at $41.52, with a volume of 2,555 shares trading hands.

A number of research firms have weighed in on EGLE. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from $42.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Fearnley Fonds raised shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. TheStreet raised shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from $40.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Eagle Bulk Shipping has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.83.

The stock has a market capitalization of $529.36 million, a PE ratio of -19.00 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company’s 50-day moving average is $46.89.

Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The shipping company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $69.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.45 million. Eagle Bulk Shipping had a negative net margin of 7.29% and a negative return on equity of 4.68%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. will post 8.58 EPS for the current year.

In other Eagle Bulk Shipping news, CFO Costanzo Frank De sold 7,213 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.50, for a total value of $378,682.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 38,212 shares in the company, valued at $2,006,130. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 1,949,459 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.87, for a total transaction of $87,472,225.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,958,015 shares of company stock worth $87,922,127. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EGLE. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 510.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 286,116 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $10,334,000 after acquiring an additional 239,273 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping during the first quarter worth $2,668,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping during the fourth quarter worth $1,059,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping during the fourth quarter worth $665,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping during the first quarter worth $906,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.49% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Bulk Shipping Company Profile (NASDAQ:EGLE)

Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company owns, charters, and operates dry bulk vessels that transport a range of bulk cargoes, including iron ore, coal, grains, fertilizers, steel products, petcoke, cement, and forest products. It serves miners, producers, traders, and end users.

