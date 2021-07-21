Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) Shares Gap Up to $38.74

Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $38.74, but opened at $40.19. Eagle Bulk Shipping shares last traded at $41.52, with a volume of 2,555 shares trading hands.
A number of research firms have weighed in on EGLE. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from $42.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Fearnley Fonds raised shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. TheStreet raised shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from $40.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Eagle Bulk Shipping has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.83.
The stock has a market capitalization of $529.36 million, a PE ratio of -19.00 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company’s 50-day moving average is $46.89.
In other Eagle Bulk Shipping news, CFO Costanzo Frank De sold 7,213 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.50, for a total value of $378,682.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 38,212 shares in the company, valued at $2,006,130. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 1,949,459 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.87, for a total transaction of $87,472,225.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,958,015 shares of company stock worth $87,922,127. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EGLE. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 510.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 286,116 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $10,334,000 after acquiring an additional 239,273 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping during the first quarter worth $2,668,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping during the fourth quarter worth $1,059,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping during the fourth quarter worth $665,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping during the first quarter worth $906,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.49% of the company’s stock.
Eagle Bulk Shipping Company Profile (NASDAQ:EGLE)
Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company owns, charters, and operates dry bulk vessels that transport a range of bulk cargoes, including iron ore, coal, grains, fertilizers, steel products, petcoke, cement, and forest products. It serves miners, producers, traders, and end users.
