Eagle Materials (EXP) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, July 28th. Analysts expect Eagle Materials to post earnings of $2.12 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The construction company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $343.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $332.37 million. Eagle Materials had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 24.40%. The business’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.28 EPS. On average, analysts expect Eagle Materials to post $9 EPS for the current fiscal year and $10 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Eagle Materials alerts:

Eagle Materials stock opened at $134.42 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.55 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 3.91. Eagle Materials has a fifty-two week low of $75.74 and a fifty-two week high of $153.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $143.56.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is an increase from Eagle Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Eagle Materials’s payout ratio is presently 14.58%.

In other Eagle Materials news, Director Martin M. Ellen sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.33, for a total value of $266,994.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,636 shares in the company, valued at $1,132,647.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director F William Barnett sold 17,033 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.90, for a total transaction of $2,519,180.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,843 shares in the company, valued at $2,047,379.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 49,715 shares of company stock worth $7,297,968. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on EXP. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $130.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $145.00 to $170.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Eagle Materials from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Eagle Materials from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Eagle Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.33.

Eagle Materials Company Profile

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies heavy construction materials, light building materials, and materials used for oil and natural gas extraction in the United States. It operates in five segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants.

Further Reading: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.