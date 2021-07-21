Eargo, Inc. (NASDAQ:EAR) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp decreased its position in Eargo, Inc. (NASDAQ:EAR) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 97,343 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,269 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.25% of Eargo worth $4,862,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Eargo by 40.3% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,308,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,375,000 after acquiring an additional 376,021 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eargo by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 966,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,274,000 after purchasing an additional 205,046 shares during the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Eargo by 97.4% in the 1st quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 387,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,373,000 after purchasing an additional 191,335 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of Eargo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,544,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eargo by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 182,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,128,000 after purchasing an additional 12,235 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.55% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Geoff Pardo sold 85,074 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.42, for a total value of $4,119,283.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Adam Laponis sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.43, for a total value of $384,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 918,488 shares of company stock worth $48,874,289 in the last ninety days.

Shares of Eargo stock opened at $34.21 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.87. The company has a quick ratio of 9.23, a current ratio of 9.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market cap of $1.33 billion and a P/E ratio of -9.00. Eargo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.71 and a 1-year high of $76.75.

Eargo (NASDAQ:EAR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $22.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.71 million. Equities research analysts predict that Eargo, Inc. will post -0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

EAR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Eargo from $68.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Eargo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.50.

Eargo Company Profile

Eargo, Inc, a medical device company, develops and sells hearing aids to assist people with hearing loss in the United States. It sells its products through online stores. The company was formerly known as Aria Innovations, Inc and changed its name to Eargo, Inc in November 2014. Eargo, Inc was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

