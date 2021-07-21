Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.300-$1.320 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Easterly Government Properties from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Easterly Government Properties in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a buy rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on Easterly Government Properties from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $25.43.

DEA opened at $21.91 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.85 and a beta of 0.44. Easterly Government Properties has a 52 week low of $19.64 and a 52 week high of $25.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.16.

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $65.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.70 million. Easterly Government Properties had a net margin of 6.85% and a return on equity of 1.32%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Easterly Government Properties will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Easterly Government Properties’s payout ratio is currently 82.54%.

In other Easterly Government Properties news, Chairman Darrell W. Crate sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.72, for a total value of $108,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William C. Trimble sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.51, for a total value of $193,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 100,279 shares in the company, valued at $2,157,001.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 54,000 shares of company stock worth $1,166,140. Corporate insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Easterly Government Properties Company Profile

Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE:DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.

