easyJet (LON:EZJ) Lifted to “Buy” at Liberum Capital

easyJet (LON:EZJ) was upgraded by Liberum Capital to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a GBX 900 ($11.76) price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of GBX 1,000 ($13.07). Liberum Capital’s price target points to a potential upside of 11.00% from the stock’s current price.

EZJ has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 940 ($12.28) price target on shares of easyJet in a report on Friday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 845 ($11.04) price objective on shares of easyJet in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group set a GBX 1,125 ($14.70) price objective on shares of easyJet in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 1,150 ($15.02) price objective on shares of easyJet and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 1,200 ($15.68) price objective on shares of easyJet in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 958.06 ($12.52).

Get easyJet alerts:

LON:EZJ traded up GBX 33.60 ($0.44) during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting GBX 810.80 ($10.59). 3,862,309 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,468,424. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 274.97. easyJet has a 1 year low of GBX 457.80 ($5.98) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,095 ($14.31). The stock has a market capitalization of £3.71 billion and a P/E ratio of -2.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 2,920.67.

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircrafts, as well as in tour operations; develops building projects; and provides financing services. As of September 30, 2020, the company operated 981 routes and a fleet of 342 aircrafts.

Recommended Story: S&P/TSX Index

Receive News & Ratings for easyJet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for easyJet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.