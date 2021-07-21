easyJet (OTCMKTS:ESYJY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Liberum Capital

easyJet (OTCMKTS:ESYJY) was upgraded by stock analysts at Liberum Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of easyJet in a report on Monday, May 24th. Cheuvreux lowered easyJet from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of easyJet in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Peel Hunt raised easyJet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, UBS Group lowered easyJet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get easyJet alerts:

OTCMKTS ESYJY opened at $10.74 on Wednesday. easyJet has a 52-week low of $6.14 and a 52-week high of $15.74. The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.42.

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircrafts, as well as in tour operations; develops building projects; and provides financing services. As of September 30, 2020, the company operated 981 routes and a fleet of 342 aircrafts.

See Also: What is a management fee?

Receive News & Ratings for easyJet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for easyJet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.