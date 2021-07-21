easyJet (OTCMKTS:ESYJY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Liberum Capital

easyJet (OTCMKTS:ESYJY) was upgraded by stock analysts at Liberum Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of easyJet in a report on Monday, May 24th. Cheuvreux lowered easyJet from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of easyJet in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Peel Hunt raised easyJet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, UBS Group lowered easyJet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS ESYJY opened at $10.74 on Wednesday. easyJet has a 52-week low of $6.14 and a 52-week high of $15.74. The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.42.

About easyJet

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircrafts, as well as in tour operations; develops building projects; and provides financing services. As of September 30, 2020, the company operated 981 routes and a fleet of 342 aircrafts.

