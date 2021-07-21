Eaton Vance Management Boosts Stock Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 6.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,103,602 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 124,077 shares during the quarter. PayPal makes up approximately 0.8% of Eaton Vance Management’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Eaton Vance Management owned 0.18% of PayPal worth $510,839,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Gleason Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PayPal in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Permanens Capital L.P. acquired a new position in PayPal during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in PayPal during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Grant Street Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 78.95% of the company’s stock.

In other PayPal news, major shareholder Glazer Capital, Llc sold 182,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.20, for a total transaction of $1,861,704.00. Also, EVP Mark Britto sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.40, for a total value of $2,379,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 129,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,367,769.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 237,562 shares of company stock worth $16,153,403. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of PayPal stock traded up $1.22 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $299.29. The stock had a trading volume of 86,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,194,515. The company has a market cap of $351.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $274.56. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $169.08 and a 52 week high of $309.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $6.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.90 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.21% and a net margin of 22.80%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PYPL shares. DA Davidson started coverage on PayPal in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $325.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on PayPal from $241.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $360.00 price target (up from $310.00) on shares of PayPal in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on PayPal from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on PayPal from $310.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $299.67.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

