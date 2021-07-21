Eaton Vance Management Buys 168,171 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 28.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 765,877 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 168,171 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management owned 0.32% of S&P Global worth $270,254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Greenleaf Trust increased its holdings in S&P Global by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 43,150 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in S&P Global during the 1st quarter valued at $2,860,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its holdings in S&P Global by 99.2% during the 1st quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 48,790 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,217,000 after purchasing an additional 24,303 shares in the last quarter. Boston Family Office LLC increased its holdings in S&P Global by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. Boston Family Office LLC now owns 34,438 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,082,000 after purchasing an additional 7,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. increased its holdings in S&P Global by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. now owns 38,420 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,557,000 after purchasing an additional 2,460 shares in the last quarter. 87.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SPGI traded up $1.67 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $418.05. The company had a trading volume of 5,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,205,569. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85. The company’s 50 day moving average is $394.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.70 billion, a PE ratio of 33.13, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.97. S&P Global Inc. has a 1-year low of $303.50 and a 1-year high of $419.96.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.13 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 490.35% and a net margin of 32.01%. On average, analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be given a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 25th. S&P Global’s payout ratio is 26.35%.

Several research firms have recently commented on SPGI. Robert W. Baird began coverage on S&P Global in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $437.00 target price for the company. Raymond James raised their price target on S&P Global from $410.00 to $443.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on S&P Global from $380.00 to $428.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on S&P Global in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $476.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on S&P Global from $435.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $435.25.

In other news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.05, for a total value of $2,653,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 159,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,467,193.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About S&P Global

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Ratings, Market Intelligence, Platts and Indices. The Ratings segment offers credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

