Eaton Vance Management Buys 250,504 Shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) by 17.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,685,703 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 250,504 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management owned 0.62% of Aptiv worth $232,459,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Aptiv in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new position in shares of Aptiv during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Aptiv by 39.0% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 260 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aptiv by 200.0% during the first quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 300 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Aptiv during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Aptiv alerts:

In other news, SVP William T. Presley sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.61, for a total transaction of $638,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,146 shares in the company, valued at $6,248,093.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Gino Dellomo sold 221,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.16, for a total value of $5,118,360.00. In the last three months, insiders sold 236,660 shares of company stock valued at $7,589,227. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

APTV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Aptiv from $165.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Aptiv from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Aptiv from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $174.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Aptiv from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $144.58.

Aptiv stock traded up $3.35 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $156.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,183,543. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $151.29. Aptiv PLC has a 12 month low of $76.18 and a 12 month high of $160.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.62, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 2.12.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The auto parts company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.29. Aptiv had a return on equity of 8.41% and a net margin of 3.80%. The firm had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. Aptiv’s revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Aptiv PLC will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aptiv Company Profile

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

Featured Article: How does inflation affect different investments?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV).

Receive News & Ratings for Aptiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.