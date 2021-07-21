Eaton Vance Management Buys 2,705 Shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) by 0.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,739,603 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,705 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management owned approximately 0.43% of Pinterest worth $202,813,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Evercore Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pinterest during the 1st quarter worth approximately $773,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its stake in shares of Pinterest by 1,003.1% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,615 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Pinterest by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 499,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,988,000 after acquiring an additional 63,995 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LP bought a new position in shares of Pinterest during the 1st quarter worth approximately $616,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Pinterest by 35.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,747,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,054,136,000 after acquiring an additional 7,193,041 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.06% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on PINS shares. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on Pinterest from $90.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Pinterest from $92.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Pinterest from $85.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Pinterest from $89.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Pinterest from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.45.

In related news, SVP Naveen Gavini sold 8,742 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.32, for a total transaction of $501,091.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CAO Tseli Lily Yang sold 2,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total value of $161,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 896,268 shares of company stock worth $62,854,013 in the last 90 days. 8.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PINS traded down $0.66 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $70.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 113,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,329,578. Pinterest, Inc. has a one year low of $23.56 and a one year high of $89.90. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $69.02. The company has a market cap of $45.07 billion, a PE ratio of -1,190.50 and a beta of 1.26.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.19. Pinterest had a positive return on equity of 4.86% and a negative net margin of 0.46%. The company had revenue of $485.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $471.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.10) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 78.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pinterest, Inc provides visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, style and home inspiration, DIY, and others. It shows them visual recommendations based on people personal taste and interests.

