Eaton Vance Management Cuts Stock Holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Eaton Vance Management lowered its holdings in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 7.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,755,414 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150,662 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management owned 0.37% of Zoetis worth $276,442,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the 4th quarter worth about $763,474,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Zoetis by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 17,823,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,806,882,000 after buying an additional 1,178,470 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Zoetis by 503.6% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,161,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,889,000 after buying an additional 968,926 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Zoetis by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,062,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,584,612,000 after buying an additional 912,551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in shares of Zoetis by 196.9% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 880,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,729,000 after buying an additional 584,203 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.05, for a total value of $1,014,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 53,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,068,180.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ZTS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on shares of Zoetis from $210.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. lifted their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $175.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Raymond James cut shares of Zoetis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $188.21.

NYSE ZTS traded down $2.19 on Wednesday, hitting $197.92. The company had a trading volume of 6,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,743,562. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.94, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $183.94. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. Zoetis Inc. has a 12-month low of $141.41 and a 12-month high of $202.04.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 25.30% and a return on equity of 55.11%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 20th. Zoetis’s payout ratio is presently 25.97%.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis, Inc discovers, develops, and manufactures a portfolio of animal health medicines and vaccines. The firm operates through the following segments: United States &International. Its products are complemented by diagnostic products, genetic tests, bio devices, and services. These are designed to meet the needs of veterinarians and the livestock farmers and companion animal.

