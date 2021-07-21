Eaton Vance Management Decreases Holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Eaton Vance Management decreased its position in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 915,078 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 5,622 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management owned 0.32% of Ecolab worth $195,891,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BSW Wealth Partners raised its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 15.8% in the first quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 2,310 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $495,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP raised its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 60.3% in the first quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 1,811 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 681 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 6.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,053,202 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,081,738,000 after buying an additional 311,153 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in shares of Ecolab in the first quarter worth $3,710,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 3.1% in the first quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,846 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,894,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. 72.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ECL stock traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $214.58. 6,321 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,090,169. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.81. The company’s fifty day moving average is $212.99. Ecolab Inc. has a 1-year low of $181.25 and a 1-year high of $230.00.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. Ecolab had a negative net margin of 11.11% and a positive return on equity of 18.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.76%.

ECL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $225.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Ecolab from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Ecolab from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Ecolab from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ecolab currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $229.60.

In other news, EVP Timothy P. Mulhere sold 24,471 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.27, for a total value of $5,585,995.17. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 43,438 shares in the company, valued at $9,915,592.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Elizabeth A. Simermeyer sold 7,691 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.53, for a total transaction of $1,749,933.23. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,784,734.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services worldwide. Its Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, and petrochemical industries.

