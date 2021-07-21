Eaton Vance Management Decreases Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Eaton Vance Management trimmed its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,654,714 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,004 shares during the period. The Procter & Gamble makes up 0.7% of Eaton Vance Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Eaton Vance Management owned approximately 0.15% of The Procter & Gamble worth $494,958,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Emerson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in The Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new stake in The Procter & Gamble in the first quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in The Procter & Gamble in the first quarter worth $79,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.86% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Nelson Peltz sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.65, for a total transaction of $134,650,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $725,763.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $405,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 308,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,656,005. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 2,261,612 shares of company stock valued at $304,950,525. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

PG traded down $0.35 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $139.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 125,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,110,105. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.71. The Procter & Gamble Company has a one year low of $121.54 and a one year high of $146.92. The stock has a market cap of $341.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.73, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $135.96.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $18.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.97% and a return on equity of 31.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share. Analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 23rd will be paid a $0.8698 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 22nd. This is a boost from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is 67.97%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $159.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $138.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup cut shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The Procter & Gamble has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.88.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

