Eaton Vance Management Decreases Stock Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Eaton Vance Management decreased its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 5.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,008,757 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 376,503 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management owned approximately 0.15% of Verizon Communications worth $349,409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. grew its holdings in Verizon Communications by 151.4% in the first quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 543 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. Syverson Strege & Co lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 809.5% in the first quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 573 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Curi Capital bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 59.6% in the first quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 704 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.15% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Kumara Guru Gowrappan sold 43,238 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.42, for a total transaction of $2,569,201.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $836,455.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Tami A. Erwin sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.26, for a total transaction of $2,039,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,377,674.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 82,903 shares of company stock valued at $4,874,720 over the last ninety days. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE VZ traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $56.01. The stock had a trading volume of 406,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,727,674. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $231.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.48. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.83 and a 12-month high of $61.95.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The cell phone carrier reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $33.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.73 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.58% and a return on equity of 30.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.627 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.48%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 51.22%.

VZ has been the topic of several analyst reports. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $67.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Friday, June 25th. They set a “sell” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. HSBC increased their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.93.

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

