Eaton Vance Management Has $165.13 Million Stock Position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Eaton Vance Management lowered its stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 3.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,194,156 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 43,344 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management owned approximately 0.30% of Eaton worth $165,128,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Eaton by 24.9% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 849 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 9,313 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,119,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 40.1% during the 4th quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 3,031 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 867 shares during the period. Principle Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eaton during the 4th quarter worth approximately $463,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 894.7% during the 4th quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 7,082 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $851,000 after acquiring an additional 6,370 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.91% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ETN shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Eaton from $134.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Eaton from $158.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Eaton from $139.00 to $168.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. upped their price target on shares of Eaton from $142.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Eaton from $164.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.65.

In other news, insider Brian S. Brickhouse sold 7,659 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.16, for a total value of $1,134,757.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,235 shares in the company, valued at $2,701,697.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Nandakumar Cheruvatath sold 6,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.56, for a total transaction of $937,984.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,980,716.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 28,313 shares of company stock valued at $4,159,670 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ETN traded up $1.51 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $155.60. 7,029 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,616,164. Eaton Co. plc has a 52 week low of $91.72 and a 52 week high of $155.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $147.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $62.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.14.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.19. Eaton had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 12.55%. The business had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Eaton Co. plc will post 6.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.70%.

About Eaton

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company. Its Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services in North and South America, as well as hazardous duty electrical, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems internationally.

