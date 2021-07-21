Eaton Vance Management Has $183.97 Million Stock Holdings in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

Eaton Vance Management lessened its stake in shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 4.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 512,511 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,955 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management owned 0.21% of Anthem worth $183,965,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ANTM. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its position in Anthem by 141.9% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Anthem during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in Anthem in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Anthem during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Anthem during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.45% of the company’s stock.

ANTM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stephens upped their price objective on Anthem from $395.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Anthem in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $430.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Anthem from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $399.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Anthem in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $460.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Anthem from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $407.95.

In related news, Director Ramiro G. Peru sold 1,308 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $398.02, for a total transaction of $520,610.16. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,766,065.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO John E. Gallina sold 46,444 shares of Anthem stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.89, for a total transaction of $18,340,271.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 60,095 shares in the company, valued at $23,730,914.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 49,060 shares of company stock valued at $19,376,233 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ANTM stock traded down $2.68 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $387.26. 23,007 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,098,105. The stock has a market cap of $94.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.04. Anthem, Inc. has a 12-month low of $244.10 and a 12-month high of $406.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $388.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $7.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.34 by $0.69. The business had revenue of $33.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.22 billion. Anthem had a return on equity of 17.10% and a net margin of 3.78%. The company’s revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $9.20 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Anthem, Inc. will post 25.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Anthem Company Profile

Anthem, Inc provides life, hospital and medical insurance plans. It offers a broad spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to the large and small employer, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets. The company operates through the following segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx and Other.

