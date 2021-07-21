Eaton Vance Management Has $188.79 Million Stock Holdings in Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART)

Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART) by 9.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,732,554 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after acquiring an additional 245,121 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management owned approximately 3.23% of Integra LifeSciences worth $188,792,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Integra LifeSciences in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in shares of Integra LifeSciences in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Integra LifeSciences in the 1st quarter valued at $61,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Integra LifeSciences in the 1st quarter valued at $96,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 2,703.6% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,570 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,514 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Integra LifeSciences alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on IART shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Integra LifeSciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Integra LifeSciences from $79.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Integra LifeSciences from $70.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Integra LifeSciences in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Integra LifeSciences from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.36.

Shares of NASDAQ IART traded up $0.40 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $67.85. The company had a trading volume of 539 shares, compared to its average volume of 306,704. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.08. Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. has a 12 month low of $42.12 and a 12 month high of $77.40. The company has a market cap of $5.74 billion, a PE ratio of 24.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The life sciences company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.12. Integra LifeSciences had a return on equity of 15.63% and a net margin of 12.35%. The firm had revenue of $360.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $349.78 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Raymond G. Murphy sold 1,253 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.22, for a total value of $84,226.66. Also, EVP Lisa Evoli sold 5,335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $400,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,415 shares in the company, valued at $781,125. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Integra LifeSciences Company Profile

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of medical instruments, devices, and equipment. It operates through the Codman Specialty Surgical, and Orthopedics and Tissue Technologies segments. The Codman Specialty Surgical segment refers to the company’s neurosurgery business, which sells a full line of products for neurosurgery and neuro critical care such as tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment; and precision tools and instruments business, which sells instrument patterns and surgical and lighting products to hospitals, surgery centers, and dental, podiatry, and veterinary offices.

Further Reading: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Integra LifeSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integra LifeSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.