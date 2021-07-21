Eaton Vance Management Has $194.80 Million Stock Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Eaton Vance Management increased its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 166.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 291,643 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 182,017 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in Tesla were worth $194,797,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,497,219,000. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Tesla by 39.9% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 5,785,523 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $3,864,324,000 after buying an additional 1,651,297 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Tesla by 57.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,472,998 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,450,790,000 after buying an additional 1,263,228 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Tesla by 1,377.5% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,085,853 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $766,254,000 after buying an additional 1,012,360 shares during the period. Finally, Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its stake in Tesla by 108.7% in the first quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 80,000 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $53,434,000 after buying an additional 995,000 shares during the period. 41.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tesla alerts:

In other Tesla news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $575.34, for a total value of $719,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,490,659.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,813 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $587.84, for a total value of $1,065,753.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,705,154.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 89,697 shares of company stock valued at $63,558,854 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TSLA traded down $1.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $659.30. 183,954 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,089,718. The stock has a market cap of $635.12 billion, a PE ratio of 660.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.60 and a beta of 1.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $628.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $273.00 and a fifty-two week high of $900.40.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $10.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.89 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 6.13% and a net margin of 3.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TSLA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho raised their price target on Tesla to $820.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Tesla to $860.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Tesla in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Tesla in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $590.00 price objective for the company. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $493.48.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

Further Reading: Trading on Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.