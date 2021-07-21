Eaton Vance Management Has $237.20 Million Stock Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Eaton Vance Management cut its stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,053,853 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 12,356 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management owned approximately 0.15% of Danaher worth $237,201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. raised its holdings in Danaher by 69.1% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 3,461,009 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $779,039,000 after acquiring an additional 1,413,819 shares in the last quarter. BSW Wealth Partners raised its holdings in Danaher by 53.9% in the 1st quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 6,544 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,473,000 after acquiring an additional 2,293 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Danaher by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 19,761 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,448,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares during the last quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC increased its stake in shares of Danaher by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 37,774 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $8,502,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Danaher by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 682,523 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $153,622,000 after purchasing an additional 36,061 shares during the last quarter. 77.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE DHR traded down $9.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $274.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 53,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,239,879. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $195.76 billion, a PE ratio of 43.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.69. Danaher Co. has a 12 month low of $190.34 and a 12 month high of $287.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $260.57.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.85. Danaher had a return on equity of 16.34% and a net margin of 19.17%. The business had revenue of $6.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 58.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 8.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.31%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on DHR shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on Danaher from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Danaher from $282.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Benchmark began coverage on Danaher in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $330.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Danaher from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Danaher from $275.00 to $315.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $280.27.

In other news, CAO Robert S. Lutz sold 6,006 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.75, for a total transaction of $1,530,028.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,706,761. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 4,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.32, for a total transaction of $1,128,042.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,728 shares in the company, valued at $4,078,584.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,165 shares of company stock valued at $9,051,818 in the last ninety days. 11.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

