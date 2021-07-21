Eaton Vance Management Has $365.57 Million Stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 51.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,935,577 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,342,370 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management owned 0.16% of The Coca-Cola worth $365,574,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of KO. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. lifted its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 47.0% during the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 11,195,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,141,000 after acquiring an additional 3,578,349 shares in the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. lifted its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 19.0% during the first quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 373,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,707,000 after acquiring an additional 59,687 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 314.5% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 863,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,524,000 after acquiring an additional 655,305 shares in the last quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 44.7% during the first quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 2,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 30.3% during the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 4,872,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,818,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131,722 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KO stock traded up $0.68 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $56.51. The company had a trading volume of 571,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,562,802. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The company has a market cap of $243.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.92. The Coca-Cola Company has a one year low of $46.22 and a one year high of $56.68.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $10.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.30 billion. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 41.48% and a net margin of 21.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. The Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is presently 86.15%.

In other news, CEO James Quincey sold 110,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.48, for a total transaction of $5,992,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 266,718 shares in the company, valued at $14,530,796.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Nancy Quan sold 19,911 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.50, for a total transaction of $1,124,971.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 196,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,116,092.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 217,776 shares of company stock valued at $11,895,025 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

KO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on The Coca-Cola from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Argus lifted their target price on The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Wolfe Research started coverage on The Coca-Cola in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.50.

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

