Eaton Vance Management Increases Stock Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 34.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 979,192 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 250,899 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management owned 0.09% of The Home Depot worth $298,899,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth $3,528,000. Eagle Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 19,425 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $5,160,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 856.8% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,320 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $882,000 after buying an additional 2,973 shares during the last quarter. Camden National Bank raised its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 2,563 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $681,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mattern Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 17,257 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,584,000 after buying an additional 886 shares during the last quarter. 69.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE HD traded up $1.48 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $326.83. The stock had a trading volume of 46,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,319,551. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $246.59 and a one year high of $345.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $347.51 billion, a PE ratio of 23.84, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $315.67.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.78. The firm had revenue of $37.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.68 billion. The Home Depot had a return on equity of 963.88% and a net margin of 10.45%. The firm’s revenue was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.08 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14 earnings per share for the current year.

The Home Depot declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, May 20th that permits the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the home improvement retailer to repurchase up to 5.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. The Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 54.86%.

In related news, EVP Matt Carey sold 113,138 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.00, for a total transaction of $35,751,608.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 78,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,835,704. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Karen A. Foster sold 16,332 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.44, for a total value of $513,478.08. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on HD. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on The Home Depot from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Zelman & Associates cut The Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on The Home Depot from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on The Home Depot from $325.00 to $374.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on The Home Depot from $295.00 to $317.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $331.89.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

