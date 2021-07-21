Eaton Vance Management Increases Stock Position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,739,185 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,685 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management owned about 0.32% of Colgate-Palmolive worth $215,930,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,025,000. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 14,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after buying an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 719,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,707,000 after buying an additional 137,452 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 1,864.2% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 163,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,924,000 after buying an additional 155,605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Optimal Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 592.5% during the 1st quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,626,000 after buying an additional 28,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CL. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Sunday, June 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.62.

In related news, insider Sally Massey sold 5,733 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.67, for a total transaction of $479,680.11. Also, insider John W. Kooyman sold 11,195 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.07, for a total transaction of $918,773.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,579,929.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 96,773 shares of company stock valued at $7,863,935 in the last three months. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE CL traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $82.31. 52,729 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,760,453. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.42, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $82.85. Colgate-Palmolive has a one year low of $72.61 and a one year high of $86.41. The stock has a market cap of $69.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.61.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 15.92% and a return on equity of 298.80%. The company had revenue of $4.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. Colgate-Palmolive’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 20th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is 58.82%.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through Oral, Personal and Home Care and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

Further Reading: How dollar cost averaging works



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL).

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.