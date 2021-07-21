Eaton Vance Management Increases Stock Position in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,000,224 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,610 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management owned about 0.62% of Stanley Black & Decker worth $199,715,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,711,365 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,138,738,000 after purchasing an additional 60,130 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,402,656 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,478,088,000 after purchasing an additional 99,515 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. raised its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 3,824,217 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $763,580,000 after buying an additional 177,026 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,647,191 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $651,242,000 after buying an additional 111,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,683,054 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $534,263,000 after buying an additional 69,928 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.10% of the company’s stock.

SWK stock traded up $1.79 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $205.73. The company had a trading volume of 3,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 797,650. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $33.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.36, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a 50 day moving average of $207.30. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 12 month low of $148.88 and a 12 month high of $225.00.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.57. The business had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.91 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 19.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 11.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th were paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 7th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.97%.

In other news, EVP Jaime A. Ramirez sold 8,315 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.99, for a total transaction of $1,746,066.85. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,059 shares in the company, valued at $6,522,079.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Janet Link sold 7,446 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.03, for a total transaction of $1,556,437.38. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 29,461 shares in the company, valued at $6,158,232.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SWK. G.Research upgraded shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Gabelli upgraded shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $216.60.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

