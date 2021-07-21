Eaton Vance Management Lowers Stock Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Eaton Vance Management cut its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,133,953 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 5,916 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management owned 0.20% of Amgen worth $282,139,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amgen during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen during the first quarter worth $27,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen during the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 1,587.5% during the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 135 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Amgen alerts:

AMGN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Mizuho reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a report on Friday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Amgen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $255.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Amgen from $220.00 to $217.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Atlantic Securities reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Amgen has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $256.14.

AMGN traded down $4.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $242.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,078,780. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $243.30. Amgen Inc. has a 52-week low of $210.28 and a 52-week high of $276.69.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $3.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.05 by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.30 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 28.16% and a return on equity of 93.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.17 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 16.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.51, for a total transaction of $631,275.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,777,802.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.78, for a total value of $62,945.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,409 shares in the company, valued at $1,110,098.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,750 shares of company stock worth $944,810 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

See Also: Blockchain

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.